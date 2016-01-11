Jamie Foxx just made the perfect Steve Harvey Joke while presenting at the Golden Globes

Getty Jamie Foxx

Steve Harvey couldn’t escape the 73rd Golden Globe ceremony unscathed.

While presenting the award for Best Original Score, Jamie Foxx made a dig at Harvey who mistakenly announced the wrong winner at the Miss Universe pageant in December. He went through the whole envelope reading like he was Harvey, apologizing for picking the wrong Golden Globe nominee.

Harvey announced the first runner-up, Miss Columbia, as Miss Universe, but Miss Philippines was the actual winner.

Foxx didn’t just use the opportunity to pick on Harvey. He announced “Straight Outta Compton” as the winner, which wasn’t nominated for Best Original Score. In fact, the film was completely shut out of the Golden Globes.

Ennio Morricone won the Golden Globe for his score for “The Hateful Eight.”

