Jamie Foxx Killing Time By Releasing Third Album

One of the lingering questions from last month’s announcement that Paramount was postponing the release of The Soloist until March 13, 2009 was what would Jamie Foxx do until then? Unlike co-star Robert Downey, Jr. who’s busy making Sherlock Holmes and trying to score an Oscar nod for Tropic Thunder (good luck, but we wouldn’t bank on anything more than a Golden Globe; the role’s too controversial), The Soloist was Foxx’s one shot at an Oscar.



So what else could he do with his free time but release another album. Due December 16 on J Records, Foxx’s Intuition will face off against Jay-Z and 50 Cent and joins Britney Spears’ Circus in Sony Music’s holiday-release arsenal.

Billboard: Due Dec. 16 from J Records, the set is preceded by the single “Just Like Me” featuring T.I., which is the top debut this week at No. 48 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

The track, which was co-written and produced by the hitmaking team of the-Dream and Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, goes to digital retailers on Tuesday.

“Intuition” will also feature contributions from Timbaland, Ne-Yo, Sean Garrett, Salaam Remi and Carlos McKinney, among others. It’s the follow-up to 2005’s “Unpredictable,” which has sold 1.98 million copies in the United States, according to Nielsen SoundScan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.