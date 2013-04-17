Jamie Foxx Is Completely Blue As The Villain In 'Amazing Spider-Man' Sequel

The first images of Jamie Foxx as the “Amazing Spider-Man” sequel villain have hit the web.



Foxx was filming scenes for upcoming film in New York last evening, and looked completely unrecognizable in blue makeup as Electro.

The actor confirmed last year he would be playing the electricity-controlling Spidey foe.

Check out some of the images below:





If you’re a Spider-Man fanatic, you’re most likely more familiar with the version of the villain in a green and yellow costume.

However, at the end of last year Foxx told MTV the new version of Electro would be different from the comics.

“They know that it has to make sense in 2013, so the suit is really slick,” Foxx told MTV. “It’s actually black. It’s a new age.”

Die-hard fans will know this confirms that Foxx will be the “Ultimate” blue version of Electro making him part of the Ultimate Marvel universe.

Here’s everything we know about Ultimate Electro:

He’s bald

Has severe burn scars

Wears a black leather outfit

Among other powers, he can fly. So don’t be surprised if we see Foxx take to the skies.

He goes by the name of Max Dillon

The Ultimate Electro storyline also leads to a crossover in the larger Marvel universe with S.H.I.E.L.D. and “The Avengers” team. The Avengers, of course, are Marvel property owned by Disney, whereas, Sony has the rights to Spider-Man.

The blue version of the villain has been featured in recent cartoons on Disney XD’s “Ultimate Spider-Man along with others from Spidey’s “Sinister Six” group of villains.

The “Amazing Spider-Man” sequel won’t be out in theatres until May 2014.

