Jamie Dimon's Wife Made Fun Of Him At A Charity Gala Last Night

Judy Dimon sits on the board of Ballet Hispanico, a Hispanic cultural organisation focused on dance. Her husband’s company, JP Morgan, is the lead sponsor.



So last night, when the Ballet had their gala, Judy made a speech, says Bloomberg Businessweek.

And since the organisation is about dance, Judy took the opportunity to share how her husband looks on the dance floor (he wasn’t there to contest her).

Frankly, according to Judy, Jamie’s moves are not pretty (from Bloomberg Businessweek):

Jamie Dimon “is a terrible dancer,” his wife, Judy Dimon, said last night at a gala for Ballet Hispanico…

She then moved her shoulders straight up and down to demonstrate what the 56-year-old leader of the biggest U.S. bank… does on the dance floor.

Even his mum got involved:

Jamie Dimon’s mum, Themis Dimon, was no more encouraging.

Is he a good dancer? “No,” she said, shaking her head.

Judy then proceeded to get down to some salsa with the NY Giants’ Victor Cruz, which sounds awesome — so next time maybe invite us?

