Jamie Dimon's Memorial Day Outfit Involved A Hawaiian Shirt And Sweat Shorts [PHOTO]

Can we just talk about Jamie Dimon’s weekend style for a minute?

The JPMorgan Chase CEO was spotted by a spy of ours strolling down Park Avenue on Sunday afternoon wearing athletic shorts, flip-flops and one of his signature Hawaiian shirts. (He’s known to wear those.)

Our spy could only discreetly take the photo from the back, but the source said it was definitely Dimon after getting a glance at his face and hearing that noticeable Queens accent.

Dimon’s outfit isn’t exactly what you’d expect a Wall Street CEO — who was paid $US20 million last year — to wear, but he rocked it like a boss.

After all, Dimon is a Wrangler jeans wearing kind of CEO.

Apparently, he’s also the kind of executive who doesn’t have to head to the beach on a holiday weekend. Instead, he can just enjoy the beautiful weather in his neighbourhood.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.