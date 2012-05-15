Jamie Dimon's Top Spokesman Just Sold His Gorgeous West Village Townhouse For $6.7 Million

Photo: Elliman

JPMorgan Chase’s chief executive’s spokesman just sold his gorgeous West Village townhouse for $6.7 million, Bloomberg News reports. Joseph Evangelisti, who is the head of global media relations, purchased the four-story, five-bedroom home on 18 Grove Street back in 2005 for $4.7 million, the report said.



When he put it on the market in November 2008 with an asking price of $7.9 million that’s when the recession began.

And more than three years later it has finally sold.

Here’s a description from Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate:

Splendid 4 Story Townhouse on the corner of Grove & Bedford Streets in the West Village. This Lovely Townhouse is filled with Sunlight from 3 exposures & many windows. The Large Elegant Living Room has a very European feel & a working fireplace. The South facing Walled Garden Courtyard has views of large trees in famous Grove Court & the potential for private parking due to a rare curb-cut . There are 4 sunny bedrooms & 4 bathrooms presently & a new Kitchen. Fantastic Views from the roof where you can see the Empire State Bldg. There is a separate Garden Apartment that can be used for income or great for a Nanny

It definitely sounds like a dream home and now we’re going to take photo tour.

