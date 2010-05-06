HOUSE OF THE DAY: The $9.5 Million Chicago Mansion That Jamie Dimon Can't Sell

The real estate crisis doesn’t discriminate.Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan Chase, recently had to drop another million off the listed price for his Chicago home.



The 15,000-sq-ft mansion in the Gold Coast area is currently selling for $9.5 million.

The Dimons purchased the home in 2000 when Jamie was named the CEO of Bank One, based in Chicago. The rest is history.

The eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms house was built in 1870, and features an exercise room, two kitchens, 900-sq-ft rooftop terrace., two-car garage among plenty of original details. The Dimons first listed the property in 2007 for $13.5 million.

