HOUSE OF THE DAY: The $9.5 Million Chicago Mansion That Jamie Dimon Can't Sell

jamie dimon chicago house

The real estate crisis doesn’t discriminate.Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan Chase, recently had to drop another million off the listed price for his Chicago home.

The 15,000-sq-ft mansion in the Gold Coast area is currently selling for $9.5 million.

The Dimons purchased the home in 2000 when Jamie was named the CEO of Bank One, based in Chicago. The rest is history.

The eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms house was built in 1870, and features an exercise room, two kitchens, 900-sq-ft rooftop terrace., two-car garage among plenty of original details. The Dimons first listed the property in 2007 for $13.5 million. 

25 East Banks St., Chicago, IL 60610

Source: Sotheby's

Interesting tile, and the crown moulding is exquisite.

Source: Sotheby's

Wow, cool staircase -- very Daliesque!

Source: Sotheby's

The living-room is kind of small.

Source: Sotheby's

Huge dining-room though.

Source: Sotheby's

Did Jamie pick the wall art here?

Source: Sotheby's

The back-splash in the kitchen is unusual?

Source: Sotheby's

Jamie Dimon is a fan of rich mahogany, Persian carpets, and is a Dell user.

Source: Sotheby's

The lush and plush of the master bedroom.

Source: Sotheby's

Jack & Jill setup for Jamie and Judith

Source: Sotheby's

Entire second floor is a master suite with family bedrooms above.

Source: Sotheby's

One statue – two floors.

Source: Sotheby's

The original details in this house are stunning.

Source: Sotheby's

Purple and animal print TV room. Rowr, what's on?

Source: Sotheby's

Why is there a headless painting of Jamie?

Source: Sotheby's

The gym room has dome-like shape.

Source: Sotheby's

Can you imagine Jamie kicking back with a cold beer on this terrace?

Source: Sotheby's

Maybe, the neighbours have some stories to tell?

Source: Sotheby's

