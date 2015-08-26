Jamie Dimon's bank is earning comparisons to the best player in the NBA

ABC Sports In one analyst’s mind, Jamie Dimon is the LeBron James of Wall Street.

One is the picture of offensive prowess and defensive aggression, wrapped up into an All-Star package that some think is the best in the game. The other is LeBron James.

CSLA analyst Mike Mayo has issued a bullish report upgrading JPMorgan to a buy and comparing chief executive Jamie Dimon to four-time National Basketball Association Most Valuable Player LeBron James.

Mayo’s note, published Tuesday August 25, puts a $US78 price target on JPMorgan, a jump above the current share price of around $US63.

Mayo told Business Insider: “This is certainly the first time we’ve had an all-out buy on a Jamie Dimon bank in one, if not two, decades.”

He added: “This is a big deal, right? This is a big upgrade. They are the number one kind of global, universal bank, right? They are the Lebron James of global universal banks.”

The call is based on strong defence in addition to powerful offence, according to Mayo, who highlighted JPMorgan’s dividend yield. It is 2.9% this year and expected to jump to 3.4% in 2017.

Mayo told Business Insider: “Lebron has been named to the all-NBA team for defence. So we wanted some defensive characteristics and JPMorgan has perhaps the most resilient balance sheet that it’s had under Jamie Dimon.”

Then there is the offence.

Mayo said: “JP Morgan has offence with their strong market positions, and also with the tailwind from expense savings of $US4.8 billion over a couple years. And don’t forget that they try to win when others lose, so if there is some sort of dislocation in Asia, this is the opportunity for JPMorgan to gain market share in Asia.”

JPMorgan Chase shareholder letter The LeBron James of Wall Street?

Banks’ stocks have taken a beating with the broader market over the last few days. Most Wall Street firms — JPMorgan included — saw their stocks go negative on the year in trading Monday August 24.

JPMorgan saw shares rise about 4% in trading early Tuesday August 25. Mayo notes the company is trading at 1.3 times its tangible book value, compared to a 1.6X-multiple historically.

Mayo’s comparisons between James and JPMorgan come, curiously enough, one day after reports that the NBA star’s family foundation is partnering with Dimon’s bank to better track the academic progress of the students it supports.

