Jamie Dimon Invites Special People To Sip Wine Under The Huge "No Whiners" Sign In His Office

A new Bloomberg Markets Magazine profile of Jamie Dimon has a fun peek into the office of the JPMorgan CEO.He keeps a huge “No Whiners” sign on his office wall (it’s like the office version the crossed-arm, headless portrait Dimon keeps at home).



Dimon doesn’t want to hear excuses for his executives’ failures. He has a sign in his office in big bold type that reads “No Whiners.”

“It’s a looking-forward mentality: Don’t whine about it; just get it done,” says Dimon’s former colleague, Ron Seiffert.

And if you’re lucky, you might “catch his attention,” and get invited to sip wine with Dimon on a Friday afternoon. It’s a tradition Dimon learned from his former boss, Sandy Weill, says the profile.

