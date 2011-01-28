Jamie Dimon Will Not "Bend Down And Accept It" From The Haters

Photo: AP

At Davos, Jamie Dimon is getting comfortable.He slipped into his Nike sneakers (the suit stayed on, of course) and told the audience he’s sick of “this constant refrain — bankers, bankers, bankers.”



He also said it is unfair to criticise banks for trying to block new rules they don’t like. Yet it continues. And Dimon, for one, will not be anyone’s whipping boy.

“To suggest we’re supposed to just bend down and accept it because we’re banks – that’s not fair.”

Via Dealbook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.