Jamie Dimon: We Don't See The EU Falling Apart, It's California You Need To Worry About

Jamie Dimon spoke yesterday at JP Morgan’s annual investor conference.



“Greece itself would not be an issue for this company, nor would any other country,” he said, according to Barrons.

“We don’t really foresee the European Union coming apart.”

California, on the other hand, could pose a problem. The state is huge.

“There could be contagion” if the state were to have problems servicing its debts, Dimon warned.

