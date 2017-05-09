Business Insider travelled on May 5 to speak with JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon at the Alfred E. Smith Career and Technical Education High School in the South Bronx, New York. We talked about education, the economy, and the Trump administration. JPMorgan Chase announced a $US6 million investment in the Bronx as part of its $US75 million New Skills for Youth initiative.
More from Justin Gmoser:
- JAMIE DIMON: Trump’s economic agenda is the right agenda
- It will cost you $US10,000 to get a first-class suite on Japan’s new luxury train
- Here’s a visualisation of Elon Musk’s tunnelling project that could change transportation forever
- Waymo is now letting ordinary people sign up to test its self-driving cars in Phoenix
- Marines can grab drones right out of the sky with this innovative ‘Skyhook’
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.