Jamie Dimon Tries Talking Up The Market

It kind of worked yesterday, a few optimistic shreds from a banking CEO. Today it was Jamie Dimon’s turn, as the JPMorgan chief told the Chamber of Commerce that there are a few glints of recovery out there. There isn’t much. He noted that bond sales in January and February are wa up, though of course the government is extending protection to all sorts of players. What’s more, there are signs that even that’s slowed down.



He also said — get this — that he’s not a fan of bank nationalization. You don’t say, Jamie.

As for the markets, they’ve been bobbing around all day and are in the green with about half an hour to go.

