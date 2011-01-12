Jamie Dimon: These Days People See A "Black Swan Behind Every Rock"

Photo: CNBC

Jamie Dimon is pretty bullish sounding on the US economy.He’s on CNBC with Maria Bartiromo.



A few points:

Everything is better than it was a year ago.

JPMorgan is lending more to everyone than it was a years ago.

It’s fashionable to be obsessed with black swans now… people see a black swan behind every rock.

You can’t just stop foreclosures, and if policy makers do then that will ruin the mortgage market in America.

JPMorgan is well more capitalised than necessary for Basel III.

Dividend coming in Q2.

He doesn’t mind the Fed regulation dividends… worth it to make sure everything OK.

Europe will muddle throw.

JPMorgan still doing business in Europe all the time.

