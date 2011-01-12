Jamie Dimon: These Days People See A "Black Swan Behind Every Rock"

Joe Weisenthal
Jamie Dimon

Photo: CNBC

Jamie Dimon is pretty bullish sounding on the US economy.He’s on CNBC with Maria Bartiromo.

A few points:

  • Everything is better than it was a year ago.
  • JPMorgan is lending more to everyone than it was a years ago.
  • It’s fashionable to be obsessed with black swans now… people see a black swan behind every rock.
  • You can’t just stop foreclosures, and if policy makers do then that will ruin the mortgage market in America.
  • JPMorgan is well more capitalised than necessary for Basel III.
  • Dividend coming in Q2.
  • He doesn’t mind the Fed regulation dividends… worth it to make sure everything OK.
  • Europe will muddle throw.
  • JPMorgan still doing business in Europe all the time.

