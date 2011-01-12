Jamie Dimon: These Days People See A "Black Swan Behind Every Rock"

Photo: CNBC
Jamie Dimon is pretty bullish sounding on the US economy.He’s on CNBC with Maria Bartiromo.
A few points:
- Everything is better than it was a year ago.
- JPMorgan is lending more to everyone than it was a years ago.
- It’s fashionable to be obsessed with black swans now… people see a black swan behind every rock.
- You can’t just stop foreclosures, and if policy makers do then that will ruin the mortgage market in America.
- JPMorgan is well more capitalised than necessary for Basel III.
- Dividend coming in Q2.
- He doesn’t mind the Fed regulation dividends… worth it to make sure everything OK.
- Europe will muddle throw.
- JPMorgan still doing business in Europe all the time.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.