Jamie Dimon Is Back!

IIF Jamie Dimon

Jamie Dimon has returned!

The JPMorgan CEO is speaking on a panel today at the Institute of International Finance in Washington. It is his first public appearance since he announced he has throat cancer, back in July.

Dimon is speaking on a panel, titled the Future of Finance, with Tim Adams, the CEO of the IIF, James Gorman, the CEO of Morgan Stanley, Brian Moynihan, the CEO of Bank of America, and Anshu Jain, the Co-CEO of Deutsche Bank.

The IIF is streaming the event live on its homepage.

