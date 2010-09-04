Jamie Dimon Slashes His Chicago Mansion Down To Half Price

That painting is priceless. All business.

Photo: Sudler Sotheby’s International Realty

First Jamie Dimon’s Chicago mansion went on the market for $13.5 million, then it got down to $9.5 million, and now, it’s half off, $6.95 million.Sad for Dimon. But the best part about his mansion isn’t the reduced price, it’s what’s inside:



nine full baths

two half baths

a master suite that takes up the entire second floor

a great room/media room

a wine vault

a gym

a roof terrace

AND a two-bedroom staff quarters with a separate entrance

There are more, but here are two reasons this place probably hasn’t sold yet: because the headless painting of Jamie is (most likely) not included. And (assuming that owning the boss’s house is something that would incentivise most homebuyers), because it’s overpriced. Dimon paid $4.68 million for the mansion in 2000. None of his employees have bought it yet because they probably know they’d be paying too much.

See more pics of Dimon’s Chicago mansion >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.