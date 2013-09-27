[PHOTO] Even Jamie Dimon Gets Carded At The Justice Department

Even JPMorgan Chase’s CEO Jamie Dimon has to show his ID to get through security.

Check out the photo from the Associated Press spotted by Jim Roberts:

AP Images JPMorgan Chase Chairman, President and CEO Jamie Dimon presents his driver’s licence to Justice Department security officer G. Rocher, as he arrives at the Justice Department in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2013. An $US11 billion national settlement is under discussion to resolve claims over JPMorgan’s handling of mortgage-backed securities in the run-up to the recession, said a government official familiar with ongoing negotiations among bank, federal and New York state officials. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

