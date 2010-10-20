Jamie Dimon Responds To Elizabeth Warren: "I Don't Take It Personally"

In case you were worried about the state of the CEO of JPMorgan’s relationship with the Elizabeth Warren, after she brutally singled him out as a representative of Wall Street greed, don’t be.



An interview with Fortune reveals that Jamie Dimon and Warren, the Obama administration’s special adviser for the new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, are cordial, as evidenced by one recent act of kindness and two of nonconfrontational indifference.

First, the kindess:

1. He said that if he hadn’t been in Russia on the day her appointment was announced, he would have called her to offer congratulations.

And now –

2. She recently called him.

3. He told Fortune:

I want her effort to be a success. The things she has said about me? I don’t take them personally.

For the full interview, go to Fortune >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.