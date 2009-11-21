Jamie Dimon Saves Christmas!

Deck the halls! JP Morgan Chase has announced that it is holding a holiday party this year!



The megabank will hold its holiday party in the cafeteria at its HQ ata 270 Park Avenue . This is a change from last year, when the party was cancelled. News that the party was back on was first reported by our friend Bess Levin at DealBreaker.

The cafeteria is actually where JP Morgan has traditionally held its holiday party. And the venue doesn’t get the highest reviews from JP Morgan employees.

“I don’t think anyone considers it the must-go bash of the year,” one JP Morgan employee told us. “The 270 cafeteria is about a step above a hospital cafeteria.”

So this isn’t the kind of fancy party likely to outrage the public or politicians.

The real action, of course, is not in the firm’s official party. The better parties tend to be thrown by the heads of the smaller business units at the bank, often sponsored from within their own budgets or even paid for out-of-pocket by the heads of the departments.

