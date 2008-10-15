Jamie Dimon's Half-Hearted Support For Bank Bailout

Jamie Dimon, who runs JP Morgan Chase, doesn’t seem all that excited about the huge bank bailout moves announced yesterday.



The day after Hank Paulson forced him to sell preferred shares weighed down with multiple restrictions on executive compensation and dividend policy, he was up in Cambridge, Mass. for Harvard’s Centennial Global Business Summit.

Although Dimon said he backs the coordinated international efforts to bolster the banking system, he didn’t exactly give it three cheers. “They’re clearly doing something, and hopefully this will help,” Dimon said, according to the Boston Globe.

Something? Hopefully? Those are not the kind of words that you’d expect to hear from someone who was enthusiastic about the program or its prospects.

