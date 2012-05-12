LISTEN: The Greatest Moments Of Jamie Dimon's Embarrassing Conference Call

JPMorgan held a surprise conference call yesterday to announce a huge $2 billion loss in its synthetic derivatives portfolio.



Throughout the 28-minute call, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon repeatedly acknowledged the failure of his team’s strategy. Here are some of his best quotes from the call:

“In hindsight, the new strategy was flawed, complex, poorly reviewed, poorly executed, and poorly monitored.”

“It was a bad strategy. It was badly executed. It became more complex. It was poorly monitored.”

“We’re willing to bear volatility, and um, that’s life.”

“This trading may not have violated the Volcker Rule, but it violated the Dimon principle.”

“Just because we’re stupid doesn’t mean everybody else was.”

“We’re not in a business where we are not going to make mistakes. We are going to make mistakes… I could never promise you no mistakes.”

“Even hindsight’s not 20/20, but with hindsight, yes, obviously we should have been paying more attention to it.”

