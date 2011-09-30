Exclusive Tour: This Is What The Inside Of Jamie Dimon's Bathroom Looks Like

Linette Lopez
Danish art collective Superflex has installed a replica of JP Morgan’s executive bathrooms inside of Olympic Restaurant, a diner located on 115 Delancey Street.

They claim that an employee gained access to the CEO’s bathroom and took pictures of it, which they used to re-create it in lower Manhattan. We’ve emailed JPMorgan PR to confirm this.

So we went to check it out.

It’s called “Power Toilet” and is part of an exhibit called “Living as Form” by Creative Time.

“When you enter into a diner, it’s a functional place — it has its life,” says Superflex member Bjørnstjerne Christiansen. “Then all of a sudden you go into the toilet. At first you may notice it looks a bit strange for a place like this — it’s really the working class who come here. We hope people could make the links to JP Morgan Chase or what the financial crisis means to them personally, as a story, as a cultural discussion.”

Naturally, the diner is happy with their free, newly remodeled bathroom.

We got off at the Delancey Street station, ready to be amazed.

Notice there's a Chase right down the street from the diner (the restaurant is the sign in red.)

It's kinda cute!

There are a few people hanging out.

The Olymipic has a super normal, regular-hang out kind of vibe. Soccer's on TV, burgers are being served....

And friendly kitchen staff. The kitchen guys told me the bathroom was upstairs.

It's through this door...

Umm here we go.

Almost there. What's that sign?

Wonder how many of the regulars read this.

The time has finally come.

Apparently the bathroom is an exact replica so ... Jamie's leaving the seat up like a man.

Classy wood and marble sink. There's also an empty holder for toilet seat covers.

We were hoping the toilet would be gold or something, but OK.

The floors are the best part. Smaller marble tiles surrounded by larger black stones.

There are a lot of subtle details: Wood paneling, two light switches. And this door is a VAST improvement on the door downstairs.

OK time to go, one last look. It's nice that he keeps a painting of red (power) flowers.

Oh hey turns out the rest of the exhibit is right next door. But that's another slideshow.

