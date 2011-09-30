Exclusive Tour: This Is What The Inside Of Jamie Dimon's Bathroom Looks Like

Danish art collective Superflex has installed a replica of JP Morgan’s executive bathrooms inside of Olympic Restaurant, a diner located on 115 Delancey Street.



They claim that an employee gained access to the CEO’s bathroom and took pictures of it, which they used to re-create it in lower Manhattan. We’ve emailed JPMorgan PR to confirm this.

So we went to check it out.

It’s called “Power Toilet” and is part of an exhibit called “Living as Form” by Creative Time.

“When you enter into a diner, it’s a functional place — it has its life,” says Superflex member Bjørnstjerne Christiansen. “Then all of a sudden you go into the toilet. At first you may notice it looks a bit strange for a place like this — it’s really the working class who come here. We hope people could make the links to JP Morgan Chase or what the financial crisis means to them personally, as a story, as a cultural discussion.”

Naturally, the diner is happy with their free, newly remodeled bathroom.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.