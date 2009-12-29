Jamie Dimon Is Furious At UK Labour Party, Threatens To Scrap Multi-Billion London HQ

Jamie Dimon is going to bat for his bankers.



The Telegraph is reporting that Dimon called labour politician Alistair Darling and made a “coded” argument against the pay tax.

They article insinuates that Jamie Dimon said something like:

“I don’t like the banker pay tax your government has imposed” which was actually code for “remember when JP Morgan bought that land for $400 million last year? We left open an option to pull out.”

That land he was maybe referring to was the land for a new multi-billion HQ for JPMorgan in London. The new comes after reports in The Independent that Goldman Sachs had threatened to pull bankers from the city, though Goldman denied that report.

