Billionaire JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon just got a 35% raise

JPMorgan’s board of directors has approved CEO Jamie Dimon pay for the year, and it’s a pretty big number.
Dimon will receive $27 million in total compensation for the year. Broken down, it’s $1.5 million in salary, $5 million in cash bonus and $20.5 million in PSUs.
It works out to a 35% raise.
The numbers were reported in a Form 8K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
JPMorgan reported fourth-quarter earnings last week that beat expectations
More to come…
