Billionaire JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon just got a 35% raise

JPMorgan’s board of directors has approved CEO Jamie Dimon pay for the year, and it’s a pretty big number.

Dimon will receive $27 million in total compensation for the year. Broken down, it’s $1.5 million in salary, $5 million in cash bonus and $20.5 million in PSUs.

It works out to a 35% raise.

The numbers were reported in a Form 8K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

JPMorgan reported fourth-quarter earnings last week that beat expectations

More to come…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.