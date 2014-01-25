Jamie Dimon Is Getting A Raise

REUTERS/Keith Bedford Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive of JP Morgan Chase and Co, speaks at the 2012 Simon Graduate School of Business’ New York City Conference in New York May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

JPMorgan Chase’s CEO Jamie Dimon is said to be getting a pay raise for 2013, DealBook’s Jessica Silver-Greenberg and Susanne Craig report citing anonymous execs at the bank.

Last year, Dimon took a huge pay cut taking home $11.5 million because of the “London Whale” trading debacle. That was half of what he got paid in 2011 when he took home $US23 million.

Still, folks shouldn’t expect Dimon to get anywhere near what he got in 2011, the report said.

In the past year, JPMorgan has been hit $US20 billion worth of fines ranging from mortgage-back securities sold during the crisis to failing to sound the alarm on Bernie Madoff‘s fraud.

