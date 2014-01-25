Jamie Dimon Is Getting A Raise

JPMorgan Chase’s CEO Jamie Dimon is said to be getting a pay raise for 2013, DealBook’s Jessica Silver-Greenberg and Susanne Craig report citing anonymous execs at the bank.
Last year, Dimon took a huge pay cut taking home $11.5 million because of the “London Whale” trading debacle. That was half of what he got paid in 2011 when he took home $US23 million.
Still, folks shouldn’t expect Dimon to get anywhere near what he got in 2011, the report said.
In the past year, JPMorgan has been hit $US20 billion worth of fines ranging from mortgage-back securities sold during the crisis to failing to sound the alarm on Bernie Madoff‘s fraud.
