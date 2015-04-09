Jamie Dimon's style is telling JP Morgan shareholders that he's just a regular guy

The first thing you see when opening JPMorgan Chase’s annual shareholder letter is a photo of CEO Jamie Dimon looking like a regular guy (dad jeans, button down gingham-print shirt, and an oversized blazer).

You’ve got to love Dimon’s style, though. He’s a Wrangler jeans wearing kind of CEO. He also has a penchant for wearing Hawaiian shirts.

Dimon’s outfit isn’t exactly what you’d expect a Wall Street CEO — who made more than $US20 million last year — to wear, but he rocks it like a boss.

