Dimon Spills The Beans About His Obama Bromance: "We Were Never In Love"

JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon spoke to Fortune in late September about business and (alleged) bromances.



Though much of the conversation lingered around regulation, Dimon also opened up about his much-debated love affair with Obama, which White House watchers say has recently turned sour.

He basically denied all the tawdry speculation but did admit he and the President are far from besties.

We were neither in love nor have we fallen out.

I still talk to the folks in the administration. I don’t agree with everything they have done. I don’t disagree with everything they’ve done.

He may have close relations, but I am not one of them.

Throw an “alas” in there (ie “But alas, I am not one of them”) and he sounds downright wistful over Obama’s real banker BFF, who is either Brian Moynihan or Robert Wolf, depending on the day.

Of course Dimon also spoke about less important matters in the interview, like the state of the economy.

Will we have a double dip?

Dimon: I don’t think we’ll have one, but no one knows. The American economy may be stronger than people think. At the root of my optimism is the sense that the embedded strengths of this country — a lot of which reside in its business — are still here. We work hard, we are innovative, we adapt quickly. It will surprise people when America gets its mojo back.

For the full interview, go to Fortune >

