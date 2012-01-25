Jamie Dimon On Life After JPMorgan, The Presidential Election And What He Would Like To Do At Davos

Photo: Fox Business News

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon dispersed rumours about his political leanings and opened up about what he might do after leaving the bank in an interview with Charlie Gasparino of Fox Business News today. A majority of the talk focused on the upcoming 2012 presidential election. Dimon said matter-of-factly that more JP Morgan employees are probably supporting Mitt Romney—who is currently vying for the Republication presidential nomination—than President Barack Obama.



As member of the New York Federal Reserve Board, Dimon himself is not allowed to publicly endorse or support a candidate, but he did say that he is now “barely a Democrat.”

“I think the left side of the party is really destructive, but I think the right side is equally destructive, I’m more kind of in the middle,” Dimon said.

In addition, Dimon clarified previous media reports that he had been at a Mitt Romney fundraiser and was secretly supporting the former governor of Massachusetts.

“I was not at a Romney fundraiser. I had a cup of coffee with Mitt Romney, I would have a cup of coffee with any candidate, that’s what I do, and someone wrote I was at a fundraiser—I was not,” the executive said bluntly, refuting the story that was published in the New York Post in September.

Despite being very opinionated about the state of the economy and current events—Dimon reiterated previous statements he has made about the housing market hitting a bottom and the public discourse on class warfare being counterproductive—the JPMorgan head expressed very little political ambition himself. Dimon told Gasparino he planned to keep his spot at JPMorgan for five to three—or possibly more—years and did not see himself ever taking the position of Treasury Secretary, as many high-ranking Wall Street executives have done in the past.

Instead, Dimon said he’d prefer to work at a small investment firm or in academia. (Professor Dimon, anyone?)

Dimon, who will be in attendance at the World Economic Forum along with other major U.S. bank executives, also told Gasparino what he would like to do in Davos if he had all the major regulators and officials in one room:

“If people got together—Democrats or Republicans, Europe or the U.S.—and actually thought across the whole picture about policy , leverage, Basel III, Dodd-Frank, what works, what we need to fix, what we don’t need to fix—I think you can actually have more consistent coherent policy and a better recovery,” he said.

