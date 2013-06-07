Jamie Dimon Says The Bad Reputation Of Millennials Is 'Hogwash'

There’s a common stereotype that millennials are entitled, self-absorbed, unwilling to work hard, and doomed to a semi-employed life living with their parents.

At the Fortune Global Forum in Chengdu, China, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the idea that millennials have a bad attitude is “hogwash,” and that new talent is better than ever.



That doesn’t mean that they have an easy path though. The generation faces a level of global competition that definitely is unique, Dimon said.

“The next Steve Jobs is not going to come from Stanford,” he said, but will probably be from outside the US.

The combination of a weak job market, skill mismatch, and the fact that firms can get cheaper and better talent abroad means that even bright and talented college graduates might be riding the couch for a bit.

