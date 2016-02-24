JAMIE DIMON: We're investing in the business that's hurting our rivals

The fixed income, currencies and commodities business has had a terrible run across Wall Street.

Revenue from FICC fell 9% last year across major banks, according to data-analytics company Coalition. Several firms have responded by cutting staff.

Deutsche Bank, for example, cut 75 staff in that business on Monday.

JPMorgan says it’s taking a different approach to the slump.

“We’re investing in it,” chief executive Jamie Dimon said at the bank’s investor day on Tuesday. “We’re investing in it more on the technology side.”

Marianne Lake, CFO, later echoed that sentiment, saying that JPMorgan’s fixed income markets business continued to perform as its rivals retrenched.

JPMorgan’s not alone here. In January, Goldman Sachs’s CFO Harvey Schwartz laid out the bull case for the fixed income business.

“We don’t generally run the businesses for the bull case, but there certainly is a bull case in terms of fixed-income activity,” Schwartz said. “The stable to improving global growth — and we’re seeing that in the US and were seeing that across Europe — certainly could be a tailwind.”

Daniel Pinto, chief executive of the corporate and investment bank at JPMorgan, is due to discuss the fixed income business later on Tuesday. You can see his presentation deck, which is already available online, here.

NOW WATCH: How Oprah Winfrey earns and spends her billions



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.