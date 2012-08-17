These Female Olympic Gold Medal Rowers Tower Over Jamie Dimon

Olympic rower Meghan Musnicki Tweeted this incredible photo yesterday of her gold-medal teammates hanging out with JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon.
From @MegMus:
“Swung by @jpmoganchase and got to see where all the action takes place. Thanks so much @jamiekoven”
We couldn’t help but notice Dimon’s very casual look and the fact that a bunch of the Olympians are towering over him.
Check it out below. [H/T DealBreaker’s Bess Levin]
Photo: Twitter.com/MegMus
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.