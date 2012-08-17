These Female Olympic Gold Medal Rowers Tower Over Jamie Dimon

Olympic rower Meghan Musnicki Tweeted this incredible photo yesterday of her gold-medal teammates hanging out with JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon.



From @MegMus:

“Swung by @jpmoganchase and got to see where all the action takes place. Thanks so much @jamiekoven”

We couldn’t help but notice Dimon’s very casual look and the fact that a bunch of the Olympians are towering over him.

Check it out below. [H/T DealBreaker’s Bess Levin]

Photo: Twitter.com/MegMus

