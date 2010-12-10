Jamie Dimon Visited Obama Yesterday

Photo: Gawker

JPMorgan’s CEO had a “chat” with Obama in the Oval Office yesterday, a White House official said.According to POLITICO:



On Wednesday, the pair discussed ways the administration could help drive the economic recovery.

Dimon and Obama have had a tumultuous relationship recently.

Late last year, after Dimon watched the “60 Minutes” interview in which Obama ethusiastically used the “fat cat” label to describe all the nation’s bankers (and which is probably when their bromance fizzled), an offended Dimon guilt-tripped POTUS for his sweeping generalization.

He reminded the president:

“President Lincoln could have denigrated all Southerners. He didn’t.”

Polite yet firm. Dimon’s a master.

