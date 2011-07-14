Everyone At JPMorgan Just Breathed A Huge Sigh Of Relief

Photo: Gawker

Jamie Dimon just told listeners on his quarterly earnings call that JPMorgan won’t have any large scale jobs cuts in the coming months.It’s amazing for two reasons.



One: almost every other bank is cutting thousands of jobs right now. UBS is cutting 5K. Morgan Stanley is going to cut thousands.

Two: JPMorgan’s bottom line is getting hit big time with foreclosure lawsuits. Chris Whalen, a bank analyst, predicts their losses could total up to $25 billion. Dimon said on the call they would slow within 12-18 months.

But of course, no large scale job cuts still implies job cuts.

Here are the firms where job cuts have been hitting recently >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.