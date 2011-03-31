Jamie Dimon: About 100 Municipalities May Not "Make It"

Photo: Stanford Graduate School of Business

In Washington, at an event at the U.S Chamber of Commerce, Jamie Dimon apologized for being the bearer of bad news.”I wouldn’t panic about what I’m about to say,” the JP Morgan head declared, before adding:



You’re going to see some municipalities not make it. I don’t think it’s going to shatter America, I just think it’s a part of the credit cycle.

It’s not going to be thousands.

JP Morgan’s muni portfolio is worth about $9.7 billion, with 26% of its holdings in local government bonds.

Dimon said “some municipalities will need to renegotiate their debt and a hundred may not ‘make it,'” Bloomberg reported.

Elizabeth Warren, who Dimon has been sparring with in the media for months, also spoke at the summit.

Move Over Meredith Whitney, Meet The Real Queen Of Muni Bonds >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.