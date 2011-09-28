Is Jamie Dimon Committing The Ultimate Betrayal?

Has the bromance between Jamie Dimon and Barack Obama officially ended?



Looks like it.

JPMorgan’s chief executive, who donated to Democrats in 2008 and privately supported Obama’s presidential campaign, was recently spotted meeting with Republican contender Mitt Romney.

From The Post:

Dimon [met] privately with Romney on Tuesday morning before a fund-raiser at Brasserie 8¹/2 hosted by Highbridge Capital, a JPMorgan-owned hedge fund.

Because Dimon is a member of the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, he can not publicly endorse a candidate, the Post reported. But he can privately support a candidate.

Dimon has not attended a single Obama fundraiser and has not made any campaign contributions to Obama’s re-election efforts, an unnamed source from within JPMorgan told the Post. Dimon has also met with other potential Republican nominees, the source added.

It makes sense that Dimon would be straying toward the Republican side because there’s been obvious hostility between Washington, D.C. and Wall Street.

In 2009, during a 60 Minutes interview Obama used the “fat cat” label to describe Wall Streeters. That comment obviously stung and may have offended Dimon who reminded the president that “President Lincoln could have denigrated all Southerners. He didn’t.”

Dimon, who has been outspoken against government regulations, recently said during a conference that what’s wrong with the current leadership in Washington is that there is none.

“We fight over everything,” Dimon said during a panel at the IBM Think Forum in New York. “Confidence, the secret sauce, just isn’t there.”

Still, even if Dimon supports a Republican privately he “will continue to look bipartisan, then work behind the scenes to get a Republican elected.”

This is just more evidence that Wall Street’s love for Obama has dwindled.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.