Jamie Dimon Lunched In Capitol Hill Restaurant With GOP Leader John Boehner

The head of JP Morgan Chase lunched last week with House Minority Leader John Boehner, Brody Mullins and Neil King Jr are reporting in the Wall Street Journal.



Over lunch Boehner made a pitch that Dimon, who has been a Democratic supporter, should start donating to Republican candidates.

“Mr. Boehner told Mr. Dimon congressional Republicans had stood up to Mr. Obama’s efforts to curb pay and impose new regulations. The Republican leader also said he was disappointed many on Wall Street continue to donate their money to Democrats,” Mullins and King write.

Will the financial sector turn toward the Republicans now? In the 2008 campaign, Obama received nearly $15 million from people who work in the financial sector. His opponent, John McCain, got just $8.7 million.

The Journal reports that preliminary data suggest a switch is underway. In 2008, 56% of donations from employees at Bank of America went to Democrats. In the first three quarters of last year, that flipped so that 54% went to Republicans.

