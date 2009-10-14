Jamie Dimon Looked Happy And Confident At Upper East Side Party Last Night

Jamie Dimon looked confident and relaxed at a book party on the upper east side last night.



Just two days before J P. Morgan Chase announces its third-quarter earnings, the so-called “King of The Street” was breezily chatting with journalists and JP Morgan employees at a party on Park Avenue thrown by the Canadian consulate. The party was in honour of the publication of Last Man Standing, Duff McDonald’s biography of Dimon. McDonald is Canadian.

We’re told by one person familiar with the matter that on the trip up to the party, Dimon pointed out to a fellow JP Morgan employee the high school he attended nearby.

Dimon’s parents were also at the party. They looked like any proud parents of a man whose success was being celebrated, beaming brightly and talking with other party-goers.

McDonald told the story about how he got Dimon to agree to cooperate with the book. They were having dinner together and McDonald had come armed with a vast array of reasons Dimon should cooperate. But before he could begin his hard sell, Dimon cut in with a blunt question.

“Have you ever written a book before?” Dimon asked.

McDonald had not ever written a book. But Dimon agreed to play ball anyway. According to McDonald, the process of writing the book was far more trying than he expected. “I nearly lost my mind several times,” he said.

We couldn’t help but wonder if Dimon’s appearance at the party just two days before JP Morgan announces earnings was an unintentional signal that the bank’s five quarter winning streak is set to continue. The current consensus estimate is that J.P. Morgan will report earnings of 49 cents per share, up from the 11 cents per share that it posted in the same period a year ago. If there was any danger that the bank was going to miss those numbers, we imagine Dimon would be huddled in the office instead of toasting a book about his financial prowess.

The guest list included New York Times business columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin, Gawker Media founder Nick Denton, former Portfolio editor Joanne Lipmann, New York Observer theatre critic Jesse Oxfeld, New York magazine editor Hugo Lindgren, Mediaite editor Rachel Sklar, Financial Times columnist John Gapper,

Billboard magazine’s Rob Levine, ESPN’s Peter Keating, Vanity Fair’s Michael Hogan,GQ’s Mark Healy, Fortune’s John Brodie, Vanity Fair’s Nina Munk, literary agent David Kuhn, and Sam Trammell, the guy who can turn into animals on True Blood.

As Dimon left the party, sometime around 8 pm, an attractive blond banker lady called out to him. “See you tomorrow boss,” she said. Dimon smiled and walked to the elevator with his parents.

