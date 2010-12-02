Jamie Dimon Is "A Famously Bad Listener" Who Constantly Interrupts People

So we always knew that for a bank CEO, Jamie Dimon is cool.



All of his employees call him Jamie, he plays the guitar and he knows how to box.

So it’s no surprise where he gets his inspiration: James Dean.

Dimon’s wife told the New York Times that a picture of Dean hanging in their apartment reminds her of Jamie, who she says was a bit of a rebel as far as business-school students go. He even wore black leather back in the day.

Today’s huge profile of the JP Morgan CEO in the NY Times also revealed a few other details about the amazing life of Mr. Dimon.

He likes tenderloin (yum).

He rejected a job at Goldman Sachs just after he left HBS in 1982.

He arrives every Monday with a handwritten list of questions for his underlings, which he keeps nestled his breast pocket, and crosses off items as he ambushes subordinates in the hallway.

He swears, is snappy and rarely compliments.

He is shockingly bad listener, and constantly “interrupts and finishes people’s sentences.” In a recent meeting, he was “so domineering that one of his partners complained, “Jamie, you’re not allowing any give and take.”

His office is spartan except for a freestanding globe. His desk is paper-free. (maybe the iPads were his idea?)

And oddly, he loves metaphors and similies. The article depicts Jamie as constantly using them to make seemingly scary financial data, institutions and instruments, feel innocuous and totally safe.

Here’s an example.

“Americans should view financial mergers as not any scarier than, say, combining Chevrolet and Buick and calling it General Motors,” says Dimon, and lending is basically like restaurants that “give you the tablecloth and the silverware free and “mark up” the food.”

For the full interview, go to the New York Times >

