Jamie Dimon: Just Shut Up About Nationalizing Banks!

Ok. You can put JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon in the camp that thinks all the nationalization talk is doing more harm than good.



AP: “JPMorgan would be fine if we stopped talking about (the) damn nationalization of banks … we’ve got plenty of capital,” Jamie Dimon said at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Among the other points he made at the conference: A “bad bank” aggregator could make sense if it’s done right, but it’s all in the execution. And he supports a centralized CDS clearinghouse, but thinks it’s a mistake to say the crisis is the result of a lack of regulation in that market.

