Jamie Dimon Just Arrived In Japan

We found out last week via that Jamie Dimon and other senior JP Morgan executives planned to journey to Japan in the wake of the earthquake disaster.



The head of the firm’s operation there, Christopher Harvey, sent an email to co-workers last week about having walked into the JPMorgan cafeteria in Tokyo at lunch time yesterday, to thunderous clapping.

The cause? One hundred pizzas from Jamie and Judy Dimon.

Harvey added that “colleagues from around the globe are heading here to pitch in. In addition to Jamie, we will be seeing Matt Zames, Kevin Willsey, Paul Compton, Trevor Murphy, and a few others who are now booking their trips.”

It turns out, today is the day, for Dimon at least.

According to Bloomberg,

Dimon, 55, flew to Tokyo from Hong Kong today to speak with employees and meet clients affected by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, said a person with knowledge of the trip who declined to be identified because the travel plans haven’t been made public.

Like most American banks, JP Morgan hasn’t evacuated its team from Japan.

