Jamie Dimon Just Disagreed With One Of His Own Analysts On China

Photo: AP Images
On CNBC just now, Jamie Dimon just said China would see a “soft landing.”He predicted 7.5 per cent growth.
That’s funny because a JPMorgan analyst has pounded the drum several times about how a hard landing was a done deal.
Specifically, analyst Adrian Mowat has said the slowdown is very severe. You can read his comments here.
