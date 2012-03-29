Jamie Dimon Just Disagreed With One Of His Own Analysts On China

Photo: AP Images

On CNBC just now, Jamie Dimon just said China would see a “soft landing.”He predicted 7.5 per cent growth.



That’s funny because a JPMorgan analyst has pounded the drum several times about how a hard landing was a done deal.

Specifically, analyst Adrian Mowat has said the slowdown is very severe. You can read his comments here.

And you can see more of Dimon’s bullish commentary here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.