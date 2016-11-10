Here's the memo Jamie Dimon just sent to JPMorgan staff about the US election

JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Jamie Dimon just sent the following memo to staff at JPMorgan.

Message from Jamie Dimon

Dear colleagues,

We are going through a period of profound political and economic change around the world, and American citizens showed that deep desire for change in voting to elect Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States. We have heard through democratic processes in both Europe and the United States the frustration that so many people have with the lack of economic opportunity and the challenges they face. We need to listen to those voices.

We have just been through one of the most contentious elections in memory, which can make it even harder to put our differences aside. But that makes it more important than ever to bind the wounds of our nation and to bring together Americans from all walks of life. Recognising that our diversity is a core strength of our nation, we must all come together as fellow patriots to solve our most serious challenges.

Leaders from across the public, private and nonprofit sectors need to collaborate to find meaningful solutions that create economic growth and greater opportunity for all.

America is best when we come together with clear leadership, expertise and the political will to take on difficult challenges and get things done. No one should ever doubt the strength and resilience of our country and our democracy.

JPMorgan Chase has a proud history of supporting our communities and our countries. Through your outstanding efforts, we have built a great company that will continue to thrive — as we continue to focus on helping to serve our clients and communities. We will also continue to help address the important public policy issues of the day and the underlying economic challenges throughout the world.

I’m optimistic about America’s future and the role our company will continue to play as we help the nation address our challenges and move forward together. Jamie

