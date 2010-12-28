Jamie Dimon Gives Everyone At JPMorgan Who Earns Less Than $50,000 A Nice Thank You Gift

Jamie Dimon

Photo: ap

We hear that about a month ago Jamie Dimon sent out a company-wide email crediting all the bank’s workers who earn less than $50,000 a year.He thanked those workers for their hard work during challenging times, and added a nice bundle of cash to show his appreciation: $500 to be exact.



JP Morgan workers who earn more than $50,000 will likely find out their bonuses in February.

But for those who aren’t in that bracket, we’re sure they were feeling mighty merry about Santa Dimon’s surprise bundles.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.