MEREDITH WHITNEY: 'Jamie Dimon Is The Antithesis Of Lloyd Blankfein'

Photo: Bloomberg TV screenshot

Meredith Whitney called Jamie Dimon the “antithesis” of Lloyd Blankfein this morning on Bloomberg Surveillance after the JPMorgan chief’s testimony on Capitol Hill last week. “He had like a couple of tough questions, but he’s like he’s the antithesis of Blankfein. He charms. He’s Incredible. I feel like he gave the Senators a massage and they gave him one back,” Whitney, the CEO of her namesake firm Meredith Whitney Advisory Group said.



Last week, Dimon appeared before the Senate Banking Committee in Washington, D.C. to testify about the trading loss revealed last month.

He’s scheduled to appear before the House Financial Services Committee in D.C. this morning to testify again.

Whitney told Bloomberg TV that she didn’t know if the testimony would be much different this time.

“Everyone is trying to argue for ‘Oh JPMorgan come build branches in our hometown and create jobs and don’t pull banking out of our hometowns,'” she said, adding, “It’s political theatre.”

On May 10th, JPMorgan disclosed a $2 billion dollar trading loss in the bank’s Chief Investment Office in London related to derivatives trades.

The Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Reserve, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the Justice Department and the FBI are all said to be looking into the trading loss.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.