JAMIE DIMON IS NOT ALONE: These Fed-Connected Banks Got More Than $4 Trillion in Loans After The Crisis

Photo: Getty

This week U.S. Senator Bernard Sanders (I-Vt.) and the Government Accountability Office (GAO) released a pithy report titled “Jamie Dimon Is Not Alone” that states:”During the financial crisis, at least 18 former and current directors from Federal Reserve Banks worked in banks and corporations that collectively received over $4 trillion in low-interest loans from the Federal Reserve.”



Then it goes on the lists 18 of them, starting with Dimon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.