Jamie Dimon Is Going To Japan

It looks like JP Morgan chief, Jamie Dimon, is heading to Japan.



Dealbreaker got hold of an email that’s currently doing the rounds, which was sent by the bank’s Senior Country Officer in Japan.

The key part:

“In addition to Jamie, we will be seeing… and a few others who are now booking their trips.”

The email came from Christopher Harvey, who told co-workers about having walked into the JPMorgan cafeteria in Tokyo at lunch time yesterday, to thunderous clapping:

I briefly thought it might be for me. Turns out it was for the hundred pizzas coming in behind me! Thanks to Jamie and Judy Dimon for the longest-distance pizza delivery in history. And someone definitely violated the two-slice rule.

Colleagues from around the globe are heading here to pitch in. In addition to Jamie, we will be seeing Matt Zames, Kevin Willsey, Paul Compton, Trevor Murphy, and a few others who are now booking their trips.

Why would he go? A morale boost perhaps. Or maybe simply because none of the US banks are evacuating their employees – including JPMorgan – and he figured if he’s not letting his employees leave, he should be there too. Whatever the reason, it’s a brave move.

Harvey also provides an uplifting slice of life from overseas:

[I] met a JPMorgan employee who’s trying to find family members who disappeared in the tsunami. He and his brother continue to support their mother as all three work with local authorities to search for their father and grandfather.

We gave him water, food, batteries and a hug. If only we could give him what he and his family are looking for.

JPMorgan, like most U.S banks with offices in the country, has no plans to evacuate Japan, even as the nuclear crisis worsens at the Fukushima plant in the north.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.