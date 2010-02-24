Jamie Dimon Is Dining With Barack Obama In The White House Tonight

John Carney
Barack Obama has invited Jamie Dimon and the CEOs of several prominent companies for dinner at the White House tonight, according to Bloomberg.

The CEOs:

  • Verizon Communications Inc.’s Ivan Seidenberg,
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon
  • American Express Co.’s Kenneth Chenault.
  • David Cote of Honeywell International, Inc.,
  • Antonio Perez of Eastman Kodak Co.,
  • Xerox Corp.’s Ursula Burns,
  • Indra Nooyi of PepsiCo, Inc.,
  • and Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.’s Michael Duke.

“The executives are in Washington for a meeting of the Business Roundtable. The meetings are a part of the Obama administration’s efforts to change perceptions that he is anti-business,” Ed Liston at Benzinga writes. (We cribbed that list of executives from him.)

Will this work? Of course it will.

“Give it a few eyelash battings, maybe a longer-than-necessary stare, some nervous giggling and hair twirling and everyone’ll be good again,” writes DealBreaker’s Yael Bizouati. “By the time desert arrives, they’ll be spoon-feeding each other chocolate soufflé.”

