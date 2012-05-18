Jamie Dimon Agrees To Testify Before Senate Banking Committee

Photo: MSNBC

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon will testify before the Senate Banking Committee, Bloomberg reports.EARLIER: JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon has been invited to testify before the Senate Banking Committee over the bank’s $2 billion trading loss, according to a release from Sen. Tim Johnson (D-SD), the chair of the Senate Banking Committee.



Sen. Johnson said he would like Dimon to testify after the Committee finishes a series of hearings on Wall Street reform in May and June, so the Dimon hearing could occur as early as June.

“Our due diligence has made it clear that the Banking Committee should hear directly from JPMorgan Chase’s CEO Jamie Dimon, and following our two Wall Street reform oversight hearings I plan to invite him to testify,” Johnson said in the statement.

Here’s the full press release from the Committee:

CHAIRMAN JOHNSON TO INVITE JPMORGAN CHASE’S JAMIE DIMON TO TESTIFY

May 17, 2012

WASHINGTON — Senator Tim Johnson (D-SD), Chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, released the following statement regarding the Committee’s upcoming oversight hearings.

“Earlier this week, I announced the Senate Banking Committee would continue its oversight of the implementation of Wall Street reform by holding additional hearings with key financial regulators. The first of these hearings will be held next Tuesday, May 22 and it will provide Banking Committee members the opportunity to hear from the SEC and CFTC. The second hearing will be held on Wednesday, June 6 with the Federal Reserve, FDIC, CFPB, and OCC as well as the Treasury Department. As part of these hearings, I have asked the appropriate regulators to be prepared to update the Committee on the recently reported trading loss by JPMorgan Chase.

“Over the past week, my staff and Ranking Member Shelby’s staff have jointly held briefings with regulators regarding the JPMorgan Chase trading loss, as well a briefing with the company itself. Our due diligence has made it clear that the Banking Committee should hear directly from JPMorgan Chase’s CEO Jamie Dimon, and following our two Wall Street reform oversight hearings I plan to invite him to testify. I encourage all of my colleagues on the Banking Committee to participate in these three critically important and timely hearings, so we can all better understand the facts.”

