When Jamie Dimon Landed In Tokyo "It Was Almost Like He Was A Japanese Pop Idol"

Photo: AP

Jamie Dimon is megastar in Japan.In town for 24 hours, Dimon made the visit to the disaster-stricken country on a previously scheduled Asia tour for “reassurance, at least for the bank’s employees and clients,” according to the Wall Street Journal.



Apparently JPMorgan employees waited in long, snaking lines to get a photo with the chief — the photo session is said to have last for two hours into the night.

“It was almost like he was a Japanese pop idol,” one person told the WSJ.

He visited the trading floor, and after he arrived, “offered a silent prayer” for the victims of the tsunami and earthquake in front of large crowd of JP Morgan workers.

He then said the world holds appreciation and respect for Japan and anticipates a speedy recovery. He further expressed his gratitude to his employees for working hard through an extremely difficult period to keep the bank’s operations going… Mr. Dimon’s message was short and crisp, but enough to move the people who had attended.

Like most American banks, JP Morgan has not evacuated its offices in the wake of the disaster.

