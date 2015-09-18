JAMIE DIMON: 'I don't want to retire'

AP Images JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon never wants to retire.

Asked about his retirement date while speaking at a financial services conference Friday, Dimon said that every time he’s asked that question, he’s going to continue to say “in five years.”

“I don’t want to retire. I don’t know, as long as the board wants me and I can do the job and…. I can work hard,” he said.

Dimon, 59, was named CEO in 2005. The following year, he was also named chairman of the board.

Last year Dimon was diagnosed with throat cancer and received treatment. By December of last year, he announced that his doctor had found no remaining evidence of cancer, and he was back to work.

In an analyst call earlier this year, Dimon said he would no longer participate in every quarterly earnings call. But, he said on Friday, that does not mean he’s going anywhere.

Chief financial officer “Marianne Lake does such an excellent job,” he said, and if anything of major importance happens, he will be there.

“I also think the management team is just exceptional, so there’s plenty of people — if I was hit by a truck — who could run the company,” he said.

“The board and I both feel comfortable about that.”

